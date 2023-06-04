Who's Hiring?
Randall and Nazareth head to Austin for the UIL state baseball tournament

Randall and Nazareth are State Bound
Randall and Nazareth are State Bound(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and Nazareth Swifts have punched their tickets to the UIL state baseball tournament down in Austin, Tx.

Below are the dates, times, locations & opponents for each team:

UIL 4A State Semifinals:

Randall vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eyleou

Wednesday, June 7th at 1:00 p.m.

UFCU Disch-Falk Field at the University of Texas

UIL 1A State Semifinals:

Nazareth vs. Fayetteville

Wednesday, June 7th at 12:00 p.m.

Dell Diamond Stadium

