More road closures due to flooding Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More roads in Amarillo are closed Sunday due to flooding.

Amarillo police say Georgia Street between 45th Avenue and 42nd Avenue is flooded.

The City is working on setting up barricades to keep people from passing through the standing water.

APD says there is continued flooding in the area of Lawrence Lake. Traffic is impacted from Western Street to Duniven Circle and over to 27th.

Please avoid Georgia Street between 45th Avenue and 42nd Avenue due to flooding. The City is working on getting barricades set up to keep people from attempting to pass through the standing water. Please do not attempt to drive on flooded roadways. Follow the Amarillo Police department on Facebook or Twitter for any updates on road closures.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.