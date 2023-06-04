Who's Hiring?
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

