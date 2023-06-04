Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

According to APD, around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Westhaven Drive and Patterson Drive on a call of a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been shot with a shotgun and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers and violent crimes detectives gathered statements from witnesses on scene.

The suspect was not on scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

