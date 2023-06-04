Who's Hiring?
AFD: 1 dead, 5 injured in two separate major accidents on US 287 and FM 1912

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two separate major car accidents earlier this morning.

According to AFD, at around 2:06 a.m., deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident with multiple injuries on US 287 and FM 1912.

The Amarillo Fire Department then arrived to help out with patient care and traffic control.

Four people were injured and transported by AMS and their status is currently unknown.

Officials say the last unit on scene witnessed a separate high-speed vehicle accident and immediately called for extra units.

One person in critical condition was flown by the lifestar helicopter and another person died on the scene.

There was a total of 6 units on scene with 18 firefighters responding.

AFD says traffic in the area was impacted for two hours.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

