Xcel Energy officials: Lower fuel costs leading to lower summer bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy officials said lower fuel costs is reducing summer bills for its Texas and New Mexico customers.

The cost of natural gas, which fuels more than 30 percent of the region’s power supply, has went down since last summer, according to an Xcel Energy press release.

This reduces a residential bill by about $6.35, which is a 4.1 percent difference.

This has already went into effect for New Mexico customers, but Texas customers will now see the lower electricity bills.

“Inflation is still a pressing issue for our customers, but we’re finally seeing some relief on the fuel costs that make up a significant percentage of a monthly bill,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We continue to build cost efficiencies into how we generate and deliver power and remain committed to helping our customers find ways to reduce their bills.”

Xcel customers can also save energy by following these tips:

Use weather stripping to seal doors and windows

Raising the temperature when no one is at home, and then lower it when someone is home

Close blinds and drapes during the heat of the day to block the heat from the sunlight

Use fans to circulate air throughout the home

For more energy saving tips, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.