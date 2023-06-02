WT Enterprise Center providing free ‘Blueprint’ program for entrepreneurs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is providing “Blueprint” for Entrepreneurial Success.

WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business is launching “Blueprint,” a program focused on finding new successful ways to build start-up businesses.

The WT Enterprise Center is a unit of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at WT, and has provided local entrepreneurs with top-quality resources since 2001.

This is a free monthly program will be on the first Monday of every month starting June 5, at the WT Enterprise Center from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WT Enterprise Center coaches and SBDC consultants will be showing technical components in business creation while also talking about the entrepreneurial journey.

For more information, call (806) 806-651-8500.

