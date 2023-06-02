Who's Hiring?
Very Active Weather Pattern

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Turbulent and soggy weather has plagued our area once again today. A Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect through early evening. Although there has not been much tornadic activity, heavy rains continue to keep the threat of more flooding quite high and some Flash Flood Warnings are in effect including the Amarillo area. Most of the heavy weather will track east through the eastern panhandles through 10pm, but a few other storms may be possible later tonight.

Over the weekend, more rain is likely at night, but the severe potential is decreasing so the risk of hail and tornadoes will be lower. With more rain potential, however, the flooding issue will continue to be serious.

