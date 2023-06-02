Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting annual car show on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is hosting a car show this Saturday.

The annual car show starts at 9:00 a.m. on June 3 at the War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St., officials said.

This year, Medal of Honor recipient Lance Corporal Thomas E. Creek, USMC, will be honored during the event.

Participants can register their vehicles the day of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $30.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.