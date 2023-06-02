Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the Randall Softball team, Tyler Goodwin, Chris Caray

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with the Randall Softball team, Tyler Goodwin and Chris Caray on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Randall Raiders Softball Team:

We chat with Coach Collins, Berkley Browder and Anberlin O’dell of the Randall Softball team about the great season they had, Coach Collins first year as a head coach, what the next season is looking like and more!

Tyler Goodwin, Nazareth Baseball head coach:

We chat with head coach Tyler Goodwin about what the team’s doing to prepare for the state championship a 3rd straight year and more!

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

We chat with Chris Caray about the Sod Poodle’s recent hot streak since returning home, winning five straight and more!

