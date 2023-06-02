Sod Poodles postpone Friday game against Springfield due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have postponed their game against the Springfield Cardinals scheduled for Friday night due to severe weather.

The Soddies already have already dealt with plenty of weather-related issues this week as they returned home following their 12-game road trip. Wednesday night’s game was suspended due to rain and picked back up on Thursday afternoon as part of a doubleheader. Now, Amarillo will have doubleheader action (weather permitting) for the second time this series on Saturday.

In addition to the postponement of the game, the Sod Poodles are planning to reschedule the Route 66 Celebration festivities “for a later date that will be announced in the coming days.”

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader will be at 4:00 p.m. and Game 2 will be start approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

