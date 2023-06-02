San Jose Community in need of donations after flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been seven days since the San Jose community flooded, and the relentless rain continues to impact the residents.

More than 100 residents in the San Jose community were affected when flood water took over their homes, forcing them to evacuate.

Those community members are now in need of basic necessities until they can get back into their homes.

The Red Cross is currently working with local organizations and residents to aid those community members.

“We recognize we may be gone after a week or two, but this is something that will affect these people for a long time before they actually get back to normal and we want to make sure they have some plan to address that,” said Director of External Relations for Red Cross Jesse Foy.

Other organizations, such as MermA.I.D.S, are gathering donations and working to distribute items such as water, clothes, food and children’s diapers and formula to those affected.

The City of Hereford is working to set up a disaster assistance center next week on Tuesday and Wednesday to help with some long term needs they may face.

“I just really think the important thing for people to know is for the San Jose community, we have got things in motion to help you so it’s not gonna go fast as we know, but we’ve got it in motion,” says Mayor of Hereford Cathy Bunch.

Many of the houses still have water in them. However, some items that will need to be donated for future use include water for bathing and cleaning, more clothing, home appliances, silverware and cleaning supplies.

The MermA.I.D.S organization is currently taking donations at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford.

