Randall baseball falls to Stephenville in Game 1 of the regional finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders lost to the Stephenville Yellow Jackets 3-2 on Thursday in Game 1 of the regional finals.

The loss snapped 32-game winning streak for the Raiders dating back to March 3rd.

It was the Yellow Jackets that jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning after an error by Randall

It was an unfamiliar situation of the Raiders, unable to get much going offensively all day long. Not only did the Raiders find themselves down 3-0 to start the seventh inning, but they were being no-hit by Stephenville’s Luke Heller to that point.

In the seventh inning, things changed.

The Raiders bats finally found a rhythm with back-to-back doubles to start the inning from Dylan Ray and Blaine Brannon that brought the tying run to the plate with no outs. At that point, Stephenville took Heller out, but Randall stayed hot. A few batters later, it was AJ Lucero with a double down the line in left. Not only did that bring the Raiders within one, but it put the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second for Randall.

Unfortunately, Randall popped out to end things and Stephenville took Game 1 of the series. The Raiders will get back at it tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. with Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2. The location will move from Christensen Stadium where they played on Thursday night to Midland Greenwood for Friday’s action.

