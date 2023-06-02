Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

People trapped in building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - People were said to be trapped in a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus on Friday.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street. The building was under construction.

Mayor Justin Elicker said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Fontana called it a “busy situation” and could not yet release any other details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Severe weather returns today
Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding
Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender for ‘Fugitive of the Week’ in custody
The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and...
City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has installed a temporary water pump at the...
City of Amarillo installs temporary pump at Greenways Lake playa
FILE - Riders workout with horses at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 6, 2019. A 6-year-old...
6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury
This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and...
Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico