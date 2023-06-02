Palo Duro hires Marques Loftis as new boys basketball head coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD announced on Friday morning that Marques Loftis has been named the new boys basketball head coach at Palo Duro.

The Loftis hire comes roughly two weeks after the resignation of former boys basketball head coach Jeff Evans, who held the position for 23 years.

Loftis was an assistant on Evans’ staff at Palo Duro prior to accepting the head coaching job for the boys basketball team at Hereford High School.

“Coach Evans, he kind of called me and let me know he was resigning. He put it that he would like me to get it.” Loftis said of the Palo Duro job,

During his time with the Whitefaces, Loftis made the playoffs every single season. In addition to being an assistant at Palo Duro, Loftis also played basketball and graduated from the school.

“It means the world, especially as a coach. You always want to give back to where you came from.” Loftis said of the opportunity to coach at his alma mater. “I went over there today and walked in the gym and it was just surreal that I was walking in as the coach.”

There is no current update from Hereford on who will replace Loftis as head coach of the Whitefaces boys basketball team.

