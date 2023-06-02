Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Nashville man says he lost 58 pounds by eating McDonald’s

Kevin Maginnis said he used fast food to help him reach his weight goals.
By Marissa Sulek, Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville man, Kevin Maginnis, set out on an interesting plan to lose weight.

Maginnis said he wanted to lose 50 pounds in 100 days while eating McDonald’s for every single meal, three meals a day.

Wednesday was day 99 of his challenge, and he spoke with WSMV about his “simple” plan. Everything he orders, he only eats half of it to help manage his caloric intake.

Maginnis said the half-portions also helped keep everything fresh.

“Never got burned out on it. People ask, ‘What’s the first meal going to be on day 101?’ And the answer is, I’ll probably have a Big Mac for lunch, but I will have a filet mignon for dinner,” Maginnis said.

He said his wife joined him on the challenge about halfway in, and she’s reportedly down almost 20 pounds.

Doctors said this diet is not for everyone. They encourage people to focus on eating unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Severe weather returns today
Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding
Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender for ‘Fugitive of the Week’ in custody
The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and...
City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo

Latest News

File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting annual car show on Saturday
Train derailment
Passenger train derails in India; at least 179 people reported injured
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway
Alex O'Brien Tennis Foundation
Children invited to play tennis for free during the summer at Memorial Park