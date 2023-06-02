More Storms This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a relatively quieter day late yesterday, we’ll continue to stay calm throughout the morning today (with perhaps a pop-up shower or thunderstorm here and there) before we see another round of storms fire up later this afternoon into the evening. The severe risk will be much higher today, where the south is favored to see a bigger outbreak, although nobody is in the clear for storms to turn strong to severe. As for tomorrow, storms will be in the forecast again, except they will look t be a little on the weaker side.

