Hollywood road wastewater treatment facility contains spill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced that the wastewater spill coming from the Hollywood road wastewater treatment facility has been contained.

The spill happened early this morning at around 2:30 a.m.

The record amount of rainfall and the localized floodings caused the wastewater treatment plant to overflow into two locations.

One of the locations was a playa lake on the wastewater treatment plant grounds of unknown amount and Lake Tanglewood, at about 85,000 gallons.

The discharged wastewater was estimated to be over the 100,000 gallon public threshold set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

