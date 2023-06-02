Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First Alert: Severe weather returns today

By Dave Oliver, Shelden Breshears and Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storms look to fire up today, some of which could be strong to severe.

HRRR Late
HRRR Late(KFDA)

We should stay mostly quiet for the first part of today, with a few clouds here and there. Storms look to fire up early in the afternoon today, starting roughly around 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

HRRR Late Late
HRRR Late Late(KFDA)

The storms look to last through a good portion of the evening, before eventually moving out later in tonight. Some light showers and weak storms can’t be ruled out late in the night, especially in the north and eastern parts of the area.

SPC Today
SPC Today(KFDA)

The south looks to have the most favorable environment for an outbreak, although everybody will at least have the opportunity to see some of these storms turn strong to severe.

Threats Today
Threats Today(KFDA)

Flash flooding will continue to be a threat as long as these storms stick around. The chance for development of large hail and some gusty winds will be present today, with the possibility of a couple of tornadoes as well.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding
Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender for ‘Fugitive of the Week’ in custody
The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and...
City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County
Timber Creek flooding in Randall County
Randall County Judge declares local disaster after recent flooding

Latest News

Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Storms This Evening
Buffalo Lake
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service & Randall County Fire address release of water from Buffalo Lake
The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and...
City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County