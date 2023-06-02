Discovery Center ‘Girls Who Science’ program featuring WTAMU dean on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing a West Texas A&M University dean to its “Girls Who Science” program Monday.

The program will feature Dr. Emily Hunt, professor and dean of the College of Engineering, on June 5 at 4:45 p.m.

Dr. Hunt has been recognized as a leader in the field of nanocomposite energetic material combustion and continually makes vital contributions to her discipline, according to a news release.

Dr. Hunt has developed, patented and commercialized multiple materials that are resistant to microbial growth. These materials are already being used to fight corrosion in offshore oil and gas applications, as well as commercially in paint, grout and as protective surface coverings both in the U.S. and internationally.

She also serves as the CEO of Buffalo Technology Group, LTD, and has published over 50 high impact journals in the field of engineering, including Applied Physics Letters, Acta Materialia and Intermetallics.

The “Girls Who Science” program is free to young women ages 10 to 18 and is at 4:45 p.m. the first Monday of every month.

Esteemed women professionals in the STEM industry are brought in for conversations, a presentation, and Q&A’s with young women aspiring to go into STEM. After the presentation from the guest speaker, the Discovery Center will also provide an activity related to their field of study and a snack for participants during a break in the program.

“Our mission is to provide a fun environment where our female youth can understand what they can achieve and the steps it takes to meet these goals,” said Jen Noble, community engagement manager.

