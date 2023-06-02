City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and prolonged flooding.

According to the City of Canyon, Mayor Gary Hinders signed the declaration earlier today as the city has experienced continued rainfall that has led to flooding in city limits.

“The Canyon area has been impacted by floods in levels we have not seen in many years,” said Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders. “The State of Emergency allows us to both protect our citizens and potentially provide assistance to them as we have upcoming weather events predicted by the National Weather Service.”

The severe weather conditions have brought widespread and severe property damage and has created dangerous conditions.

Some of the floods can endanger lives and damage more property on a larger scale.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is open, but has closed all trails and is monitoring the situation.

This state of emergency is in conjunction with the Randall County’s state of emergency that was also announced earlier today.

The declaration will end in seven days unless the city decides to continue it.

