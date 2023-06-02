Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo’s summer hours begin June 6

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department have announced their summer hours of operations.

The summer hours begin on Tuesday June 6 and will continue through the summer as follows:

  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • AAMW closed on Sunday and Monday

For more information call (806) 378-5219.

