City of Amarillo’s summer hours begin June 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department have announced their summer hours of operations.

The summer hours begin on Tuesday June 6 and will continue through the summer as follows:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

AAMW closed on Sunday and Monday

For more information call (806) 378-5219.

