City of Amarillo’s summer hours begin June 6
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department have announced their summer hours of operations.
The summer hours begin on Tuesday June 6 and will continue through the summer as follows:
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- AAMW closed on Sunday and Monday
For more information call (806) 378-5219.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.