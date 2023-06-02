City of Amarillo installs temporary pump at Greenways Lake playa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has installed a temporary water pump at the Greenways Lake playa.

The pump will begin pumping rainwater from the lake, also known as Playa 7, starting today, according to a news release.

“There are two things that determine pumping capability at city playas,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “In the case of Playa 7, excess water pumps into nearby McDonald Lake, so the capacity of McDonald Lake has to monitored to ensure it can hold additional water.”

The city will pump rainwater from Playa 7 as long as possible based on the capacity of McDonald Lake and rain status.

“In addition, city playas cannot pump water during a rain event. If pumping occurs while it is raining, storm drains will become overloaded with water,” said Hartman.

