Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo installs temporary pump at Greenways Lake playa

The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has installed a temporary water pump at the...
The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has installed a temporary water pump at the Greenways Lake playa.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has installed a temporary water pump at the Greenways Lake playa.

The pump will begin pumping rainwater from the lake, also known as Playa 7, starting today, according to a news release.

“There are two things that determine pumping capability at city playas,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “In the case of Playa 7, excess water pumps into nearby McDonald Lake, so the capacity of McDonald Lake has to monitored to ensure it can hold additional water.”

The city will pump rainwater from Playa 7 as long as possible based on the capacity of McDonald Lake and rain status.

“In addition, city playas cannot pump water during a rain event. If pumping occurs while it is raining, storm drains will become overloaded with water,” said Hartman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Severe weather returns today
Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding
Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender for ‘Fugitive of the Week’ in custody
The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and...
City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo

Latest News

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting annual car show on Saturday
Alex O'Brien Tennis Foundation
Children invited to play tennis for free during the summer at Memorial Park
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base looking to create Restoration Advisory Board
The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing a West Texas A&M University dean to its “Girls...
Discovery Center ‘Girls Who Science’ program featuring WTAMU dean on Monday
Xcel Energy officials said lower fuel costs is reducing summer bills for its Texas and New...
Xcel Energy officials: Lower fuel costs leading to lower summer bills