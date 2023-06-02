City of Amarillo declares local disaster after prolonged severe weather, flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Mayor Cole Stanley has signed a declaration of local disaster after prolonged severe weather and flooding in the area.

According to official documents, the declaration was made due to the widespread and severe property damage and dangerous conditions created by the recent weather conditions.

The Texas Government Code Chapter 418 gives the city mayor the power to declare a local disaster within the city “if the threat of disaster is imminent.”

The local disaster declaration expires seven days after it’s issuance unless the city council approves it’s renewal.

A violation of the disaster declaration is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor.

Mayor Stanley signed the declaration on June 1, according to the documents.

