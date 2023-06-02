Children invited to play tennis for free during the summer at Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children are invited to play tennis during the summer time at Memorial Park.

The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation is offering the free tennis clinics Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Memorial Park, located at 2501 S. Washington St., a press release said.

Children in kindergarten through high school are welcome to play tennis with equipment available to borrow. The clinics go through July 14, except for July 4.

“We have been providing free tennis instruction in City of Amarillo parks for more than 15 years,” Alex O’Brien, AOBTF founder, said. “We are passionate about investing in kids and giving them an opportunity to learn to love the game of tennis. We’re proud that over the years, hundreds of kids have strengthened their tennis skills thanks to this free program.”

The tennis instructors are area high school and college-bound tennis players, the press release said.

They all go through background checks, but parents are encouraged to stay for the clinics.

All levels of tennis players are welcome. Beginners will learn proper racquet techniques, groundstroke and serve form, and scoring and court etiquette.

For more information, click here.

