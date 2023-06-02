Cannon Air Force Base looking to create Restoration Advisory Board

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is asking the community if they are interested in creating a restoration advisory board.

The restoration advisory board is comprised of community members, the Air Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other state and local regulators, according to a press release.

The group would exchange information and discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities that is part of Cannon Air Force Base.

The board would also be a forum from members of the community to provide feedback at certain points throughout the restoration process.

The board would give the community an opportunity to have their voices heard.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group or wants to attend the restoration advisory board meetings, email the restoration project manager at 27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil

The deadline is June 30.

