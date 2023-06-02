Who's Hiring?
Bryson Barron will represent Team USA at the MMA World Championship

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - When summer ends, Bryson Barron will be starting his senior year at West Texas High School. Before he steps foot into the classroom, he will step foot into the ring in Abu Dhabi to compete with the Junior USA MMA team at the World Championship.

“Definitely being from a small town, it’s something big,” Bryson Barron said. “It’s definitely once in a lifetime for sure, just going to Abu Dhabi for a fight,”

Bryson qualified for the tournament after winning the USFL National Youth MMA Championship in California.

“After winning was a really great feeling. It just kind of hit me a little bit after. I was so excited to win, it was awesome,” Barron said.

In such a short time, Bryson has accomplished so much with his MMA career. He started training at Black Dragon Martial Arts in Borger just three years ago with his instructor, Josh Smith.

“I was at a pool party one time talking to my coach (Smith) and saying how it looked real cool to do it, and he’s talking about it. I came and tried it out, and ever since I’ve loved it,” Barron said.

“Bryson came in as a different kid, he was a bit heavier and not as much confidence. His was really wanting him to, he said he walked around like a baby giraffe, that’s what his dad told me,” Josh Smith said. " He has kind of grown as an athlete and as a person more importantly. He works hard, he’s dedicated. We’re glad to see him have this opportunity.”

The World Championships will be August 1st-5th in Abu Dhabi.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

