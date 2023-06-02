Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Beloved therapy dog found in woods after missing for days: ‘It’s a miracle’

A beloved therapy dog is now home safe after being lost in the woods for days. (Source: WJAR, KRISSY LUONGO, CNN)
By Gabrielle Caracciolo, WJAR
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) - A beloved high school therapy dog is now back with his owner after spending days lost in the woods.

Kobe, a 9-year-old beagle, spent most of last week missing after he wandered away from his owner’s home.

Krissy Luongo, Kobe’s owner, said he has comforted a lot of people over the years in his role as a therapy dog.

“He has this personality where he was very comforting to people,” she said.

Kobe has been a therapy dog at Smithfield High School. But he suffers from epilepsy and Luongo said she knew that he needed to be found quickly.

“I just felt he must be out there so helpless. My biggest fear was that he was in the middle of a field just incapable of moving,” Luongo said.

After days of searching, Luongo enlisted the help of a pet tracking company called Packleader PetTrackers, a group that helps search for missing dogs.

“We use scent-specific canines to track down missing pets,” said Packleader PetTrackers owner Jamie Genereux.

The scent-sniffing dogs narrowed the search down to one area and the team was able to spot Kobe when they were putting up trail cameras to help him.

“They noticed Kobe was belly up in the field, almost disguising himself as a rock. So, we ran right over, and Kobe was just ecstatic,” Luongo said.

She added, “We were all just so overcome with emotion. It’s a great sense of relief just to know he’s alive.”

After the ordeal, Kobe got to meet Dexter, one of the dogs that helped trace his scent which led to his rescue.

“It’s a miracle to me,” Luongo said.

Genereux said this is why they do what they do.

“It’s the best feeling. That’s why we do it, to see this at the end,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, severe weather returns Friday
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half...
Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee, going out on top after up-and-down spelling career
The City of Amarillo has announced that the wastewater spill coming from the Hollywood road...
Hollywood road wastewater treatment facility contains spill