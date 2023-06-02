APD Critical Response Team responding to disturbance near South Williams Street and SE 11th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in the area of South Williams.

According to APD, a suspect has refused to exit a building in the area of south Williams street and southeast 11th avenue.

The Amarillo Police Department Critical Response team is assisting and more information will be given once available.

APD is asking the public to please avoid the area.

