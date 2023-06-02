Who's Hiring?
Another Severe Day

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly dry start to the day today, we’ll see storms fire up later in the afternoon, lasting through the evening and into the early part of the night. There is a decent risk of these storms turning severe, which has prompted a tornado watch for the majority of the viewing area. All threats will be present today, including flash flooding, large and destructive hail, gusty winds, and the possibility of a couple tornadoes. Things look to quiet down after midnight tonight before we see another chance of scattered storms for our Saturday, although tomorrow’s storms look to be less severe.

