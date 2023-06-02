Amarillo Police Department releases list of road closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released a list of road closures due to flooding and unsafe road conditions.

As of 5:58 p.m., these roads are closed:

Amarillo Boulevard East and Evergreen and the tracks by the boulevard

Georgia and Wolflin

SE 10th and Grant and the underpass

SW 45th and Western - the Toot’N Totum parking lot is underwater at this location as well as the intersection

Western Plaza Drive

SW 45th and Georgia - completely submerged

SW 46th and Hardin

Bell at Loop 335 and towards Pinnacle

Amarillo Boulevard East and Eastern by the tracks

Amarillo Boulevard East and Fritch Highway

SW 3rd and Adams

SW 45th and Coulter - flooded

NE 24th and Eastern to the Fritch Highway - flooded

Hillstone and Bell

SW 45th and Austin

Linda and Olsen

SW 42nd and Georgia

SW 26th and Patterson

I-40 and Western, Paramount and Western

Amarillo Boulevard East and Heather

Amarillo police ask the public to please stay home unless you absolutely need to get out and drive.

Watch for flooded streets, water on the roads, and running water over roads and other areas. Do not drive into standing water, there could be unseen objects and it could be deeper than it appears.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.