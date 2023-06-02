Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police Department releases list of road closures

By Kristin Rodin and Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released a list of road closures due to flooding and unsafe road conditions.

As of 5:58 p.m., these roads are closed:

  • Amarillo Boulevard East and Evergreen and the tracks by the boulevard
  • Georgia and Wolflin
  • SE 10th and Grant and the underpass
  • SW 45th and Western - the Toot’N Totum parking lot is underwater at this location as well as the intersection
  • Western Plaza Drive
  • SW 45th and Georgia - completely submerged
  • SW 46th and Hardin
  • Bell at Loop 335 and towards Pinnacle
  • Amarillo Boulevard East and Eastern by the tracks
  • Amarillo Boulevard East and Fritch Highway
  • SW 3rd and Adams
  • SW 45th and Coulter - flooded
  • NE 24th and Eastern to the Fritch Highway - flooded
  • Hillstone and Bell
  • SW 45th and Austin
  • Linda and Olsen
  • SW 42nd and Georgia
  • SW 26th and Patterson
  • I-40 and Western, Paramount and Western
  • Amarillo Boulevard East and Heather

Amarillo police ask the public to please stay home unless you absolutely need to get out and drive.

Watch for flooded streets, water on the roads, and running water over roads and other areas. Do not drive into standing water, there could be unseen objects and it could be deeper than it appears.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

