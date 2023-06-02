3 dead, 1 injured in multiple car crash near Childress Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details of a Thursday morning crash near Childress that left three people dead and one person injured.

Around 10:00 a.m. on June 1, a 2016 Mack truck towing a semi-trailer was driving northwest on U.S. 287 in a construction zone.

A 2019 Subaru Ascent with Bradley Nevil, 68, and Sheri Nevil, 61, of McKinney, Texas, was driving behind the truck.

A 2016 Ford Escape driven by Patrick Scrivener, 54, of Troup, Texas, was driving behind the Nevils.

According to a press release, traffic was not at a standstill in the construction zone, but was moving very slowly.

A 2013 Kenworth truck towing a semi-trailer, driven by 47-year-old Vicente Barcenas of Perryton, Texas, was driving northwest on U.S. 287 and approached the slow moving traffic.

Barcenas failed to control speed and struck Scrivener’s car, causing a chain reaction.

Scrivener’s and the Nevils’ cars became wedged between the two semis. All vehicles came to a rest in the right lane and shoulder of the northwest lane.

Scrivener and the Nevils were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barcenas was transported to Childress Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Mack truck was unharmed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.