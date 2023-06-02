Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 dead, 1 injured in multiple car crash near Childress Thursday morning

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details of a Thursday morning crash near...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details of a Thursday morning crash near Childress that left three people dead and one person injured.(Source: Gray News)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details of a Thursday morning crash near Childress that left three people dead and one person injured.

Around 10:00 a.m. on June 1, a 2016 Mack truck towing a semi-trailer was driving northwest on U.S. 287 in a construction zone.

A 2019 Subaru Ascent with Bradley Nevil, 68, and Sheri Nevil, 61, of McKinney, Texas, was driving behind the truck.

A 2016 Ford Escape driven by Patrick Scrivener, 54, of Troup, Texas, was driving behind the Nevils.

According to a press release, traffic was not at a standstill in the construction zone, but was moving very slowly.

A 2013 Kenworth truck towing a semi-trailer, driven by 47-year-old Vicente Barcenas of Perryton, Texas, was driving northwest on U.S. 287 and approached the slow moving traffic.

Barcenas failed to control speed and struck Scrivener’s car, causing a chain reaction.

Scrivener’s and the Nevils’ cars became wedged between the two semis. All vehicles came to a rest in the right lane and shoulder of the northwest lane.

Scrivener and the Nevils were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barcenas was transported to Childress Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Mack truck was unharmed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Severe weather returns today
Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding
The City of Canyon has issued a declaration of local disaster related to sever weather and...
City of Canyon declares state of emergency, in conjunction with Randall County
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo
Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo
Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender for ‘Fugitive of the Week’ in custody

Latest News

The WT Enterprise Center is providing “Blueprint” for Entrepreneurial Success.
WT Enterprise Center providing free ‘Blueprint’ program for entrepreneurs
The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department have announced their summer hours...
City of Amarillo’s summer hours begin June 6
The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in the area of South Williams.
APD Critical Response Team responding to disturbance near South Williams Street and SE 11th
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE