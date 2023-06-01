Wesley Senior Citizens Program hosting masquerade ball June 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wesley Senior Citizens Program is calling all Amarillo senior citizens to a dancing event on June 9.

The program’s Senior Citizens Masquerade Ball will take place Friday, June 9, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wesley Community Center, 1615 S. Roberts St.

Those ages 55 and up are encouraged to dress up and bring a mask for a night of dancing.

There will be a $20 entry fee, according to organizers.

Attendees can RSVP by calling 806-372-7960 or by emailing Karla de Santiago at Karla@wesleycc.com.

