Wesley Senior Citizens Program hosting masquerade ball June 9
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wesley Senior Citizens Program is calling all Amarillo senior citizens to a dancing event on June 9.
The program’s Senior Citizens Masquerade Ball will take place Friday, June 9, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Wesley Community Center, 1615 S. Roberts St.
Those ages 55 and up are encouraged to dress up and bring a mask for a night of dancing.
There will be a $20 entry fee, according to organizers.
Attendees can RSVP by calling 806-372-7960 or by emailing Karla de Santiago at Karla@wesleycc.com.
