Texas Route 66 Festival hosting 10 days of events starting today

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Texas Route 66 Festival kicks off 10 days of events starting today to prepare for an upcoming Route 66 milestone.

This year’s festival will include classic car shows, Texas Route 66 bus tours, cattle drives, parades, music festivals and a grand finale festival on Amarillo’s Route 66 Historic District.

The 2023 festival is kicking off years of celebrations as Route 66 prepares to turn 100 years old in 2026, according to organizers.

Today through June 3, the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo will take place at the Amarillo National Center. The rodeo showcases the cowboy way of life and features cowboys competing from working ranches. Tickets can be found here.

First Thursday on 6th will also take place today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Route 66 District. Attendees can enjoy local art, music, shopping and hidden gems of the road.

The Texas Route 66 Bag Adventure will take place all 10 days.

Participants can buy an adventure bag for $10 at four different Route 66 shops. The bag includes a stamp card listing participating gift shops along the Route 66 District. Participants can collect stamps and a free gift at each gift shop location listed on the stamp card.

A full list of events can be found online.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

