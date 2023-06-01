Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Self, Adam Cummings and Preston Moore

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Self, Adam Cummings and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jake Self, Amarillo High Sandies Baseball:

Our GOAT of the week Jake Self talks to us about his time with Amarillo High but also how he spends some of his free time umpiring baseball games!

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains Football Head Coach Adam Cummings talks to us about the ASCO All-Star Classic that’s happening this weekend in Lubbock and more!

Preston Moore, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

Our very own Preston Moore joins us as he’s on the way to Midland to cover the Randall Raiders regional final match up!

