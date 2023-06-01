Sod Poodles game against Springfield postponed due to severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles game against the Springfield Cardinals was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to the severe weather conditions.

The Sod Poodles very nearly got through five innings, the benchmark that would’ve enabled the umpires to rule the game final. As conditions worsened, officials ruled it too hazardous to continue action.

Prior to the game being stopped, the Sod Poodles were trailing 7-4 following back-to-back home runs being given up by relief pitcher Blake Workman who took the mound just minutes before the game was put into a rain delay.

The game will resume on Thursday at 4:30 at Hodgetown picking up where the game left off. The game that was originally scheduled for tomorrow will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the postponed game. Fans who had tickets to Wednesday night’s game can exchange those for any future Sod Poodles game for the remainder of the regular season subject to availability and excluding July 3rd and September 16th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.