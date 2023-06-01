Showers & storm chances continue

After getting drenched Wednesday evening, more rain is in the forecast! For your Thursday afternoon, expect cloudier skies to keep us a bit cooler, with breezy winds out of the southeast. Showers and storms are working their way north early this afternoon, and will continue to move north/northeast heading into this evening and into the overnight hours. Severe threats are expected to be low-end. We’ll see a quiet overnight period, then storm chances ramp back up for Friday.

