Randall’s historic year coming to a close with one last playoff run
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After state titles in volleyball, tennis and golf, the Randall Raiders have been the team to beat in the 4A classification.
Their football team also made it to the third round of the playoffs, and their basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Now, their landmark year is culminating with a baseball team that’s won 32 straight games, only two away from their own trip to the state tournament.
They’ll start their best-of-three regional championship series tomorrow night against Stephenville, a team that they beat 10-2 in the second game of the season.
But when talking to them after that game, Coach Hamilton knew he may be seeing them again.
