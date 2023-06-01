Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall’s historic year coming to a close with one last playoff run

Randall Raiders baseball team on May 27, 2023.
Randall Raiders baseball team on May 27, 2023.(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After state titles in volleyball, tennis and golf, the Randall Raiders have been the team to beat in the 4A classification.

Their football team also made it to the third round of the playoffs, and their basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Now, their landmark year is culminating with a baseball team that’s won 32 straight games, only two away from their own trip to the state tournament.

They’ll start their best-of-three regional championship series tomorrow night against Stephenville, a team that they beat 10-2 in the second game of the season.

But when talking to them after that game, Coach Hamilton knew he may be seeing them again.

The series will be live streamed on tpsnsports.com and the TPSN app.

To view our full interview with Cory Hamilton, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today
In Hereford, major flooding in communities and farms caused evacuations.
‘It has never been this bad’: Major flooding in Hereford causes evacuations
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community

Latest News

Sod Poodles game postponed due to rain.
Sod Poodles game against Springfield postponed due to severe weather
Bushland baseball head coach Joel Love walking away from coaching to pursue other opportunities.
Falcons head coach Joel Love says goodbye to Bushland baseball
If you missed today’s interviews with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Butare Rugenerwa, Randall Raiders Golf Team and Haley Colwell
The Randall Raiders golf team is coming fresh off a 4A state championship title.
Overtime with the Randall Raiders golf team fresh off a 4A state championship title