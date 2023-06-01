Randall’s historic year coming to a close with one last playoff run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After state titles in volleyball, tennis and golf, the Randall Raiders have been the team to beat in the 4A classification.

Their football team also made it to the third round of the playoffs, and their basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Now, their landmark year is culminating with a baseball team that’s won 32 straight games, only two away from their own trip to the state tournament.

The amount of people that are involved in trying to achieve a state championship is amazing. To get this close, I think guys can see it. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got a difficult task this weekend, and if we’re lucky enough to get past Stephenville, there’s going to be four really good baseball teams in Austin, come next Wednesday and Thursday.

They’ll start their best-of-three regional championship series tomorrow night against Stephenville, a team that they beat 10-2 in the second game of the season.

But when talking to them after that game, Coach Hamilton knew he may be seeing them again.

I was visiting with their coach after we played them, and I told him ‘You’ve got a really good team. I hope we can meet back up in the regional finals.’ It’ll be a really good game, a really good series. The top of their lineup is some of the best hitters we’ve seen.

The series will be live streamed on tpsnsports.com and the TPSN app.

