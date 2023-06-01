Who's Hiring?
Randall County Judge declares local disaster after recent flooding

Timber Creek flooding in Randall County
Timber Creek flooding in Randall County(Viewer Photo)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Judge Christy Dyer has signed a declaration of local disaster after recent severe weather and flooding in the Panhandle.

According to a Randall County Sheriff’s Office release, the continued rainfall has led to flooding along Tierra Blanca Creek and inside S.W. Loop 335 along 77th Avenue.

Numerous county roads are currently closed, and running water will cause more roads to close as severe weather continues.

Judge Dyer and other officials have ordered Lake Tanglewood, Timbercreek Canyon, the Palisades and River Falls closed to the public for any type of recreational activity.

Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge has been temporarily closed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the release.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is open, but has closed all trails and is monitoring the situation.

“Protecting the safety of residents as they travel through areas of concern are a priority for Randall County,” said Judge Dyer.

The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is working with the Red Cross to establish shelter locations for citizens affected by the flooding. Plans are currently in the works to establish a shelter in Canyon and one in Amarillo.

Residents are urged to turn around and not drive through flooded areas.

