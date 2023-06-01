Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes all trails due to heavy rain and flooding

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife have closed all trails due to the heavy rain and flooding.

They announced the closures today at around 9:30 a.m., and have said that the hill that goes into the lower part of the park is blocked on one side by a boulder.

The boulder will be moved on Monday June 5 and traffic will be stopped at the top and bottom of the hill.

A part of Park Road 5 is closed from the lighthouse parking lot to the cactus picnic area.

Those participating in “24 hours in the Canyon” should refer to emails from them or other registered participants for updates.

