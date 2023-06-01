Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes all trails due to heavy rain and flooding

The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife have closed all trails due to the...
The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife have closed all trails due to the heavy rain and flooding.(Source: Palo Duro State Canyon Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife have closed all trails due to the heavy rain and flooding.

They announced the closures today at around 9:30 a.m., and have said that the hill that goes into the lower part of the park is blocked on one side by a boulder.

The boulder will be moved on Monday June 5 and traffic will be stopped at the top and bottom of the hill.

A part of Park Road 5 is closed from the lighthouse parking lot to the cactus picnic area.

Those participating in “24 hours in the Canyon” should refer to emails from them or other registered participants for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, severe weather returns Friday
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Officials said some Amarillo roads are closed Thursday morning due to flooding.
Flooding shuts down some Panhandle roads on Thursday

Latest News

Timber Creek flooding in Randall County
Randall County Judge declares local disaster after recent flooding
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender for ‘Fugitive of the Week’ in custody
First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, severe weather returns Friday