Palisades community expresses concerns for flooding

Residents say the main concern they have right now is high water at a major crossroad, Casino Drive.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents say the main concern they have right now is high water at a major crossroad, Casino Drive.

“Our bridge foes over to the north side of the village and it is the only way for the residents on the south side to get back and forth. We have an emergency gate that it is open,” said Jerry Lane, mayor of Palisades.

Right now Casino Drive is around eight feet and still rising.

The mayor says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he’s not seen flooding like this.

“This is the most that we’ve ever seen and in the years past, our big flood here was in 1978. Besides that, this is a big one,” said Lane.

Mayor Lane says the flooding has brought curiosity seekers looking to fish and explore the area. But he wants the public to know, the roads are closed.

Debris, trees and fish can be seen in the ‘Prairie Dog Fork’ of the Red River that flows to Lake Tanglewood.

Residents say they are concerned about what the next few days might bring, with more rain in the forecast.

“I’m concerned about what’s fixing to come. I hope we don’t have a flood like we did in 78′,” said David Cutsinger, a Palisades property owner.

Randall County is currently working with the Palisades community on an emergency plan that will work on assisting residents who need it.

