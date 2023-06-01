Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

NewsChannel 10 to host exclusive stream of city council runoff forum

NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.(Freedom First of West Texas)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.

The forum will feature candidates for place one, Dean Crump and Josh Craft, and place two, Claudette Smith and Les Simpson.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can watch the forum here.

NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.(Freedom First of West Texas)
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.(Freedom First of West Texas)
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.
NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.(Freedom First of West Texas)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Rain continues to fall across Texas Panhandle region Thursday morning
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
‘I think Red River will actually be better for it’: Community expects business to continue as usual

Latest News

Christopher Joseph Quintana
Amarillo police: Sex offender wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office
First Alert 5/31
First Alert: Rain continues to fall across Texas Panhandle region Thursday morning
Officials said some Amarillo roads are closed Thursday morning due to flooding.
Flooding shuts down some Amarillo roads Thursday morning
Area fire departments have prepared a plan of attack today for floodings in the Panhandle, amid...
Area fire departments prepare for historic flooding in the Panhandle