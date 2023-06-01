NewsChannel 10 to host exclusive stream of city council runoff forum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the city council runoff forum.

The forum will feature candidates for place one, Dean Crump and Josh Craft, and place two, Claudette Smith and Les Simpson.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can watch the forum here.

