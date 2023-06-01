More Rain This Morning, More Storms This Evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see rain throughout the course of the early part of the morning today, with perhaps a few flashes of lightning and some rumbles of thunder. We might see a little bit of a break during the day before another round of storms fires up later this afternoon into the evening. As far as threats go, flash flooding will by far be the primary concern. Lots of roads were flooded last night, and that theme is expected to repeat tonight. As for tomorrow, another round of possibly severe weather looks to yet again move through the panhandle.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.