Boy Scouts troops 1776 and 4776 having car show fundraiser Saturday

The Civic Center played host to the Golden Spread Council, “Good Scout Lunch” today.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America is having a car show fundraiser this Saturday.

Hamburgers, hotdogs and cold drinks will be provided.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and prizes will be donated by Texas Roadhouse, Tripp’s Harley Davidson, AutoZone and Longhorn Steakhouse.

The registration fee is $25 per car and raffle tickets are $5 each.

The car show will be on June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at All Star Dodge on Canyon Drive.

To RSVP, contact Chris Baugh at 806-477-9967.

