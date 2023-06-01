Flooding shuts down some Amarillo roads Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said some Amarillo roads are closed Thursday morning due to flooding.

According to Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Ginger Wilson, many roadways are covered in water.

As of 6:57 a.m. this morning, these are the roads currently closed:

Loop 335 westbound at Coulter Street

Southbound I-27 exit ramp at McCormick

Southbound service road at Sundown Lane

U.S. 60 in Carson County east and west bound from Farm-to-Market 2161 to County Road K

Farm-to-Market 298 from Farm-to-Market 2373 to the Panhandle city limits

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads and can check here for the latest road conditions.

