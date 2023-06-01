Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, severe weather returns Friday

By Dave Oliver, Shelden Breshears and Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly active Wednesday night, rain continues to fall across the area throughout Thursday, but severe chances continue Friday.

Latest Model Data for Friday 6/2 Afternoon
Latest Model Data for Friday 6/2 Afternoon(KFDA/HRRR Model)

Rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms can be expected to the south for Thursday afternoon, but focus shifts to the east today with widespread rain showers. Extensive severe weather coverage is not expected at this time.

SPC Outlook for Friday 6/2
SPC Outlook for Friday 6/2(KFDA/SPC)

We’ll get a break in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday. Tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance is set to fire off some widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Severe Weather Threats for Friday 6/2
Severe Weather Threats for Friday 6/2(KFDA)

Right now, flash flooding remains our highest concern in an already saturated area. Wind and hail, and a low end tornado risk can’t be counted out, but cooler temperatures will hinder significant development.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Officials said some Amarillo roads are closed Thursday morning due to flooding.
Flooding shuts down some Amarillo roads Thursday morning

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Showers & storm chances continue
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Rain This Morning, More Storms This Evening
Area fire departments have prepared a plan of attack today for floodings in the Panhandle, amid...
Area fire departments prepare for historic flooding in the Panhandle