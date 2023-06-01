First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, severe weather returns Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly active Wednesday night, rain continues to fall across the area throughout Thursday, but severe chances continue Friday.

Latest Model Data for Friday 6/2 Afternoon (KFDA/HRRR Model)

Rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms can be expected to the south for Thursday afternoon, but focus shifts to the east today with widespread rain showers. Extensive severe weather coverage is not expected at this time.

SPC Outlook for Friday 6/2 (KFDA/SPC)

We’ll get a break in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday. Tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance is set to fire off some widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Severe Weather Threats for Friday 6/2 (KFDA)

Right now, flash flooding remains our highest concern in an already saturated area. Wind and hail, and a low end tornado risk can’t be counted out, but cooler temperatures will hinder significant development.

