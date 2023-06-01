First Alert: Rain continues to fall across Texas Panhandle region Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly active Wednesday night, rain continues to fall across the area throughout Thursday morning.

Morning Timing (KFDA)

Rain will likely continue throughout a good portion of the rest of the morning today. Severity is expected to remain low, but a few flashes of lightning and some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Afternoon Timing (KFDA)

After a bit of a break early in the afternoon, storms are expected to fire up later this afternoon, likely lasting through the evening and into the early parts of the night.

SPC Today (KFDA)

The south part of the area will have the best chance to see storms turn strong to severe, but everybody within the viewing area will at least have the opportunity for severity with some of these storms.

Storm Threats (KFDA)

The primary threat today will by far be flash flooding (and flooding in general) for the area, since grounds are already saturated and can’t take much more rain. Some gusty winds, moderately sized hail, an the possibility of a tornado can’t be ruled out.

