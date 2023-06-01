Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First Alert: Rain continues to fall across Texas Panhandle region Thursday morning

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly active Wednesday night, rain continues to fall across the area throughout Thursday morning.

Morning Timing
Morning Timing(KFDA)

Rain will likely continue throughout a good portion of the rest of the morning today. Severity is expected to remain low, but a few flashes of lightning and some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Afternoon Timing
Afternoon Timing(KFDA)

After a bit of a break early in the afternoon, storms are expected to fire up later this afternoon, likely lasting through the evening and into the early parts of the night.

SPC Today
SPC Today(KFDA)

The south part of the area will have the best chance to see storms turn strong to severe, but everybody within the viewing area will at least have the opportunity for severity with some of these storms.

Storm Threats
Storm Threats(KFDA)

The primary threat today will by far be flash flooding (and flooding in general) for the area, since grounds are already saturated and can’t take much more rain. Some gusty winds, moderately sized hail, an the possibility of a tornado can’t be ruled out.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
‘I think Red River will actually be better for it’: Community expects business to continue as usual

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Rain This Morning, More Storms This Evening
Area fire departments have prepared a plan of attack today for floodings in the Panhandle, amid...
Area fire departments prepare for historic flooding in the Panhandle
First Alert 5/24
More Storms For Our Weather Weary Area
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In