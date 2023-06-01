Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride

Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500...
Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Greg Huey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis 500 fan whose vehicle was damaged when a tire flew off a racecar and out of the track during the race will receive a new car, an Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told The Indianapolis Star that Penske Entertainment will provide fan Robin Matthews, who is from Indianapolis, with a new car following the incident.

“I didn’t see it come down,” she said. “I came down and they said, ‘Robin, it’s your car!’ I thought, ‘No.’ I thought somebody was pranking me. It’s a car. It’s fine.”

The wheel came off with less than 20 laps to go in Sunday’s race when Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood collided. Kirkwood’s left rear tire bounced off the track and over the fence and the corner of the grandstand in the second turn before landing in a parking lot. It traveled about 350 yards (320 meters) before crashing into the front of Matthews’ parked Chevrolet.

A red flag halted the race after the crash, and two more red flags followed before Josef Newgarden won by beating Marcus Ericsson in a one-lap shootout.

One spectator received treatment at the infield medical center with minor injuries related to debris flying. An IMS spokesman said at the time that there were no injuries related to the tire

IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is certain series officials will investigate what led to the tire sailing over the catch fence and grandstands.

“We haven’t had a wheel come off in a long time,” Penske said. “We were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff last night on...
Randall County officials: Man in custody after standoff last night on Valencia Drive
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has declared a local state of disaster effective today after...
Potter County declares local state of disaster for Valle De Oro community
First Alert 6/1
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, severe weather returns Friday
Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith’s water level increases after recent rainfall
Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding

Latest News

Officials said some Panhandle roads are reopen Thursday after being closed earlier due to...
Some Panhandle roads reopened Thursday afternoon after flooding
The Texas Route 66 Festival kicks off 10 days of events starting today to prepare for an...
Texas Route 66 Festival hosting 10 days of events starting Thursday
The Civic Center played host to the Golden Spread Council, “Good Scout Lunch” today.
Boy Scouts troops 1776 and 4776 having car show fundraiser Saturday
FILE - Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023....
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison
The Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Texas Parks and Wildlife have closed all trails due to the...
Palo Duro Canyon State Park closes all trails due to heavy rain and flooding