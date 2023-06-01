AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Homes in the area of Soncy and Southwest 77th Avenue are now flooded from a nearby playa lake.

Neighbors have reported that some of the homes are even flooded with as much as a foot of water.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting TxDOT and Randall County in keeping the area of Southwest 77th Avenue.

We spoke with a local resident who tells us his house was not affected by the flood water until last night rain events.

“When I went into the little office it was squish, squish, so there’s water in the house and it was coming in through the front and the back,” said Ron Stone, community resident.

Continuous rain causes homes to flood in South Amarillo (KFDA)

Stone has been a member of that community for nearly 50 years and he says that he has never seen the water reach as far as it is now.

“Our family has been out here for 50 years and I’ve lived here for 25, and the water has never been on the south side of the street,” said Stone.

Stone says as of right now he still has electricity, however his septic tank along with many others is covered with water, causing plumbing issues.

We have reached out to Randall County who tells us that they are working with City of Amarillo to bring in a pump to take some of the water out of the area.

