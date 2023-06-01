Clovis Police Department looking for drug trafficking suspects

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department conducted a search warrant earlier today in reference to drug trafficking.

According to law enforcement, officers and deputies seized 2.1 kilos of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine and 15 firearms, one of them being stolen from Lubbock, from a house in the area of Jonquil Park.

The Clovis Police Department is currently looking for 35-year-old Justin Sneed, who is charged with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Officers are also looking for 28-year-old Sarah Ratigan for accessory to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

If anyone has any information on this case ore the people involved, please call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or submit an anonymous tip here.

